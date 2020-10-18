Genevieve Frances StahlGenevieve F. Stahl, 85, of Delta, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 16, 2020, surrounded by her family. Jennie was born in Toledo, Ohio, December 14, 1934, to John and Angela (Chenetski) Sroga. For over 30 years, Jennie worked as a cashier for the City of Toledo Tax Division. Her hobbies included: bird watching, shopping, playing games and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Jennie cherished the many friends she made playing cards while living at Alexis Gardens.Jennie is survived by her children, Sharon (Patrick O'Shea) Marsh, Sue (Mike Kallil) Okuley, Ruth (Larry) Weiss, and Fred (Dawn) Stahl; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter; sister, Janice (Bill) Jennison; along with many nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis "Corky" Stahl; and brothers, Frank and Leo.Private services will be held at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Heartland Hospice or the Toledo Humane Society. Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home.