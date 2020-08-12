1/1
Genevieve "Jenny" Geldine
1923 - 2020
Genevieve "Jenny" Geldine

Genevieve "Jenny" Geldine, 97, of Genoa, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Lakes of Sylvania Nursing Home. She was born February 8, 1923, in Genoa, OH and on February 8, 1942, she married Max F. Geldine and he preceded her in death on September 17, 1989.

Jenny was a service representative for General Telephone Company working in the Genoa office and then the Port Clinton office for a total of 17 years retiring in 1980. She was a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Genoa and was a 4-H Advisor for many years. Jenny was a member of the Order of Eastern Stars, Gertrude chapter # 219 and 1965 Worthy Matron; past grand representative of Arkansas in Ohio, and past mother advisor of the Genoa assembly of Rainbow for Girls.

Jenny enjoyed spending summers with her family at Burt Lake, MI visits to Nantucket, MA and wintering in Lake Wales, FL. She was an avid reader and sports fan. She especially enjoyed the NBA and following The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Jenny is survived by her son, Lynn Geldine; grandchildren, Tracy (Glen) Jackowski, Leslie (Jeff) Bielski, Scott Widmer; nine great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Vera Mae Stevens; husband, Max and daughter, Shirley A. Widmer.

Visitation for Jenny will be 10:00am until time of Funeral Services at 11am, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West Street, Genoa, Ohio. Private Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park, Perrysburg.

Memorial contributions in honor of Jenny may be directed to Burt Lake Preservation Association P.O. Box 632

Indian River, MI 49749 or the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
