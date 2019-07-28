Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
King of Glory Lutheran Church
6517 Brint Road
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Genevieve J. Ruch


1929 - 2019
Genevieve J. Ruch Obituary
Genevieve J. Ruch

Genevieve Julia Ruch, age of 90, of Toledo, Ohio went to be home with her Lord Jesus Christ on July 26, 2019 at her residence, Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio. She was born July 3, 1929, to Alfred J. and Theresa E. Snyder.

Genevieve is survived by her sons, Rich (Chris), Ron (Joyce), Jim; daughter, Carol (Dave) Del Signore; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; four brothers; two sisters; and sons, David (Angie) and Walter (Sandy).

Visitation will be held at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, Sunday, July 28, from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 29, at 1:00 p.m. at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 6517 Brint Road, Sylvania, Ohio. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019
