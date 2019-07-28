|
|
Genevieve J. Ruch
Genevieve Julia Ruch, age of 90, of Toledo, Ohio went to be home with her Lord Jesus Christ on July 26, 2019 at her residence, Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio. She was born July 3, 1929, to Alfred J. and Theresa E. Snyder.
Genevieve is survived by her sons, Rich (Chris), Ron (Joyce), Jim; daughter, Carol (Dave) Del Signore; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; four brothers; two sisters; and sons, David (Angie) and Walter (Sandy).
Visitation will be held at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, Sunday, July 28, from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 29, at 1:00 p.m. at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 6517 Brint Road, Sylvania, Ohio. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019