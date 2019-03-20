Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Lickly Corners Cemetery
Wright Township, Hillsdale County, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Double
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve L. Double


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Genevieve L. Double Obituary
Genevieve L. Double

Genevieve L. Double, 99, of Toledo, OH, died early Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019, at the Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, following a short illness. Born July 3, 1919, she was the daughter of J. Clair and Lizzie Blanch (Church) Hile. She married Alfred G. Double on November 2, 1938, in Toledo, and he preceded her in death on June 29, 2002.

Genevieve was a life-long homemaker, attended the Lickly Corners Country School and graduated from Pittsford High School Class of 1938. Her hobbies included sewing, baking, especially cakes and watching her birds around the bird feeder.

Surviving are a daughter, Trish Dennison of Toledo, OH; two grandchildren, Jeff (Shelley) Knowlan of Waldron, MI and Randy Dennison of Toledo OH; five great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Jordan, Tyler, Nathan and Nikki.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three daughters, Deann Double, Kathleen Double, and Rowena Knowlan and a grandson, Steve Knowlan.

A graveside service for Genevieve will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Wesley Rowan officiating at Lickly Corners Cemetery in Wright Township, Hillsdale County. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson.

Memorial contributions in honor of Genevieve can be made to Ebeid Hospice. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now