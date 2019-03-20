Genevieve L. Double



Genevieve L. Double, 99, of Toledo, OH, died early Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019, at the Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, following a short illness. Born July 3, 1919, she was the daughter of J. Clair and Lizzie Blanch (Church) Hile. She married Alfred G. Double on November 2, 1938, in Toledo, and he preceded her in death on June 29, 2002.



Genevieve was a life-long homemaker, attended the Lickly Corners Country School and graduated from Pittsford High School Class of 1938. Her hobbies included sewing, baking, especially cakes and watching her birds around the bird feeder.



Surviving are a daughter, Trish Dennison of Toledo, OH; two grandchildren, Jeff (Shelley) Knowlan of Waldron, MI and Randy Dennison of Toledo OH; five great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Jordan, Tyler, Nathan and Nikki.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three daughters, Deann Double, Kathleen Double, and Rowena Knowlan and a grandson, Steve Knowlan.



A graveside service for Genevieve will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Wesley Rowan officiating at Lickly Corners Cemetery in Wright Township, Hillsdale County. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson.



Memorial contributions in honor of Genevieve can be made to Ebeid Hospice. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary