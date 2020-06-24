Genevieve M. CecilHeaven gained a special angel when on June 19th, 2020, Genevieve Marie Cecil, 96, was called home to her reward.Genevieve was born in Lamberville, MI to Raymond and Edna (Smith) Knaggs on September 26th, 1923. As a child, she quickly took to music, playing the piano and accordion, and spending her evenings dancing and singing.In her late teens she came to Christ and would go on to graduate from Beulah Heights Bible College in GA. Afterwards, she moved back to MI where she became a Sunday school teacher, singing and playing with the church band.In 1959, she was married to the love of her life, Dewey L. Cecil, and settled in Northwood, OH where they raised their two children. A woman with endless kindness in her heart, she stayed active in the church as a preacher's wife and continued to teach and sing at Walbridge Church of God.In later year's she was a beloved member of Shelton Park Church of God, and when she wasn't continuing her studies of the Bible, she enjoyed riding her bike until she couldn't, taking rides with her daughter, and baking recipes that will be solely missed.She is proceeded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings, Doris Kunkle, Gwen Daly and Leo Knaggs.She is survived by her children, Maylene (David) Kuhn, Damon (Peggy) Cecil; grandchildren, including Jennifer (Amanda Prall) Kuhn, Danielle (John) Sancrant, and Jennifer (Justin) Smith; great-grandchildren, Dakota Smith, Braden Smith, and Jayce "the little one" Sancrant.Genevieve's family asks that you honor her legacy by loving without conditions, forgiving with compassion, and living every day with the joy of a Sunday revival.The family request that donation be made to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.Visitation will be on Thursday, June 25th from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo, OH (419-473-0300). Masks are optional during the visitation. Due to the current circumstances Funeral Services will be private. Genevieve will be laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.To share memories and condolences with Genevieve's family please visit our website.