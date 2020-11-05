1/1
Genevieve Theresa Klepacz
1931 - 2020
Genevieve T. Klepacz, age 89, of Toledo, passed away peacefully at ProMedica Hickman Hospital in Adrian, MI on November 3, 2020. She was born in Toledo's Historic Polish Village on January 3, 1931 to Jan and Helen (Jankowski) Brudzinski. Genevieve was a graduate of St. Hedwig Grade School and Central Catholic High School, Class of 1949 where she met the love of her life, Delvin Klepacz. They were married on September 15, 1951.

Genevieve was a devoted wife, mother, Busia, and homemaker. She was the matriarch of her family and loved them all fiercely. She reached out to everyone and was always supportive. She and Delvin provided the family with many wonderful times and helped create beautiful memories at their cottage in the Irish Hills on Sand Lake. They took many trips together until Delvin's death in 2004, after which she was able to travel with her sons Kevin and Raymond, and enjoy many bus trips with friends. Genevieve enjoyed dancing, Polish and Country music, flower gardening, playing (and usually winning) card games, and trips to the casino. She also bowled on a league at Miracle Lanes well into her 80's. Her many memberships included the Franciscan Guild at the convent in Sylvania, Pinochle and Bunco clubs, the International Music Association, Toledo Area Polka Society, and the 55+Club. She was a longtime parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church.

Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delvin; sons, Alan and Mark Klepacz; siblings, Edward Brudzinski and Suzanne Rich; and grandchildren, Rachael and Thaddeus. Survivors include her sons, Kevin (Ellen) and Raymond (Jennifer) Klepacz; daughters-in-law, Kathy and Cindy Klepacz; 8 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, November 6 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral services will begin Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Regina Coeli Church. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
NOV
6
Rosary
06:00 PM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
NOV
7
Funeral service
09:30 AM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Regina Coeli Church
Funeral services provided by
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Memories & Condolences
