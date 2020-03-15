|
|
Geoffrey Probert
Geoffrey Probert, age 79, of Sylvania, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 with his loving family at his bedside. The youngest of nine born October 6, 1940 in Wybosten, England to the late Thomas Oliver and Gladys May (Thomas) Probert during the Battle of Britain. As a young boy, the family moved to Bedford and Geoff played rugby for the Bedford Swifts. At age 15, while completing a 6-year apprenticeship as an electrician with Eastern Electricity, he met the love of his life, Eunice Deverell. They were married July 1, 1961. Shortly after completing his apprenticeship, the family grew with the birth of son, Jeremy. In 1966, the family moved to Eastern's head office in Ipswich where a new industrial engineering department was created. In 1969, daughter Esther was born. In 1978 Geoff's sense of adventure led the family to immigrate to Toledo, Ohio where he obtained an engineering supervisor position at AMC Jeep. He retired in 2001 and maintained membership in the Jeep Management Retiree Association where he enjoyed the camaraderie. Geoff was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and was active in the choir, as a vestry member, and chairman of the building committee for 9 years. He was also a member of the Toledo retirees Golf Club and played as much as he was able. Geoff and Eunice enjoyed travel to the upper peninsula of Michigan, though he was an avid fan of Ohio State football. Geoff especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren; watching Adam compete in the Special Olympics, Courtney in Winterguard and attending sporting events together.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife; children, grandchildren; brother, David Probert in England; sister, Margaret Little (Jeff) in Arizona; and many much loved nieces and nephews both here and abroad. Geoff was also preceded in death by brothers, Ken and John; and sisters, Lottie, Rene, Mary and Betty.
The family would like to thank the ProMedica Hospice staff, especially Terri, Kreadence, Stephen and Patti.
Visitation will be Friday from 2-8 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2770 Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43606. Geoff will be privately laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the church, ProMedica Hospice or .
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020