George A. Conklin
George A. Conklin, age 95, a former resident of Otterbein Portage Valley and Toledo, Ohio, passed away on November 21, 2020. George was a gentleman. A truly kind and thoughtful man who always placed his family first. He was also very proud of his service in the Navy during WWII and wore his veteran's WWII cap whenever he could. He always appreciated "Thank you for your service" from anyone who saw him wearing it.
George was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 10, 1925. He was awarded his high school diploma from Macomber High School upon his enlistment in the United States Navy. Upon graduation from the Great Lakes Naval Training Station in Illinois in 1944, he began his service on LSTs. He was engaged in campaigns in the South Pacific serving on several LSTs. He was stationed at the forward U.S. Naval Operating Base on Eniwetok Island, established after the U.S. forces successfully captured the Marshall Island chain. George was honorably discharged from the service in 1946.
After returning to Toledo, he married Rita Jachimiak in 1948. Wife Rita Conklin preceded him in death in 1993. He was also preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Lucille Conklin; sisters, Eleanore, Mildred and Margaret; and beloved granddaughter, Elizabeth.
George was also preceded in death by many friends, including special friend, Alice. He had many happy memories of time spent with them all.
George was employed in sales at the former Semmler Corp. (Detroit) and TTI Maumee Equipment.
He was a life member of the Frankowski VFW Post 5530 and Catholic War Veterans Longsdon-Walla Post 639. He was a charter member of St. Jude Church and a former officer in the Knights of Columbus, Third Degree, Holy Family Council.
George also enjoyed being a St. Jude Boy Scout leader and coach of the boys' softball league at St. Jude. He formed the men's bowling league at the parish.
He is survived by children, Carol Herron, Norma (James) Burris and George (Susan) Conklin; grandchildren, Allison (Kevin) O'Neill, Jennifer (Brian) Glibkowski, Christopher (Ashley) Burris and Geoffrey Conklin; great-grandchildren, Jillian, Grant, Holden, Henry, Ruth, Benjamin, and George.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the 7th floor medical team at Toledo Hospital for their excellent and caring treatment of George during his stay. Also, a grateful thank you to Hospice of NW Ohio for the compassionate care given to George during his time there. The nurses and staff were wonderful and treated George and his family with such care and kindness.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. Face masks will be required for entry and social distance guidelines observed. A Requiem Mass will be held in his honor at St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Prayers and military honors will immediate follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Friends are encouraged to consider memorial donations to St. Hyacinth Parish, 719 Evesham, Toledo, Ohio 43607 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com
.www.ansberg-west.com