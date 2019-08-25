|
George A. Nickey
George A. Nickey, 81 of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. George was born on November 15, 1937 to Edward H. and Ina (Rahm) Nickey. He graduated from Libbey High School and the University of Toledo, served in the U. S. Navy, and retired from Owens-Illinois, where he received 23 patents for machines and production equipment. George was a founding member of the AAU Sportsmen Club in Long Rapids, MI and a charter member of the Fishing Farce, as well as a member of the Maumee/BG Elks, Turtles, Eagles, American Legion, and VFW.
He is survived by his wife Joyce; daughter, Shelly (Mark) Heider; sons Greg (Tammy) Nickey, and Mike (Christy) Nickey; grandchildren, Katie (BJ) Balla, Justin (Cassandra) Nickey, Jon (Candace) Heider, Nathan (fiancé Jani) Nickey, Amy (Sean) Heider, Mike Heider and Graham Nickey; great-grandchildren, Charli and Henry Nickey, Will, Jonah and Hayley Balla, sister Penny Nutten, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Edward and sister Edith.
Arrangements are by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. His family would like to invite family members and friends to gather for a Celebration of George's Life at the Maumee/BG Elks Lodge, 137 W Wayne St, Maumee, on Saturday, September 7th from 11:30am to 3:30pm. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donating, in his name, to the Scouting program that was such an important part of his life at - Erie Shores Council, Boy Scouts of America, PO Box 8728, Toledo, OH 43623 – erieshorescouncil.org/donate. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit:
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019