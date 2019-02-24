George Albert Zolciak



George Albert Zolciak, age 72, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Friday evening, February 22, 2019 at Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center. He was born September 13, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio to Leonard, Sr. and Mae (Reimer) Zolciak.



George will be remembered for his strong work ethic. As a kid, he did odd jobs to help support his family. He especially remembered being a caddy at Inverness Golf Club. As an adult, he worked at various factories, including Jeep Corporation, Sinclair Manufacturing, Gerity Schultz, Dohler Jarvis, Champion Spark Plug, Campbell Soup, and again at Jeep where he retired in 2006. George was a proud American, and in honor of all American Veterans, he was member of The Sons of American Legion Swanton Post #479.



George his survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Leota "Lee" (Strouse) Zolciak; daughter, Connie (Dan) Umfleet; two granddaughters, Josie and Justine who made him very proud and happy; his son, Timothy A. Zolciak; as well as his sister, Mary Ann (Jack) Hatcher and four brothers, Leonard, Jr. (Leann) Michael (Christine), Dale (Sue) and Timothy J. (Karen) Zolciak.



George was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Suzanne (Jan) Hansen, Gloria (Rich) Hansen and brother, Robert Zolciak, Sr.



George had a full life with many friends and relatives. "He never met a stranger." His godson, Robert "Robby" Zolciak, Jr., had a special place in his heart. His neighbors, Jonathan and Jacob Redfox, are in many happy memories as well.



Family and friends may visit Wednesday, February 27th from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St. in Swanton (419.826.2631). Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 28th at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at East Swanton Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to a .



Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com



weigelfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019