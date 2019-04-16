George Andrew Costic Sr.



George Andrew Costic Sr., age 82, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away with his loving family by his side on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born on July 12, 1936 in his family home in Toledo, Ohio to George Sr. and Carol (Valone) Costic. George attended Waite High School and went on to enlist in the United States Marines in 1954. For 24 years, he was a fireman for the Toledo Fire Department. George took great pride in volunteering at the Toledo Fire Museum, where he served on the board and was instrumental in purchasing the Silsby Steamer. He always had a joke to tell and loved to watch his grandson play hockey.



George is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Donna; son, Geroge III (Kathy); grandson, Joe Costic Moore and step grandson, Josh Haughawout. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Barbara Costic, sister, Elaine Smithers and step granddaugther, Nicole Haughawout.



Family and friends may visit from 3-8 pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio. with the Last Alarm Service at 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Toledo Fire Museum, 918 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43612 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.





Published in The Blade from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019