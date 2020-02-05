|
|
George Auger
George Auger, 81, of Toledo passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Charles Hospital. He was born on February 22, 1938 in Toledo to John and Wilma Oshier. George attended Waite High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He retired in 2000 from CSX Railroad after 40 years of service as a Yard Master. He was a member of Northwood V.F.W. #2984. George enjoyed bowling and golfing. He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Indians and Ohio State fan.
George is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Debra; children, Diana (Dave) Pylant, Rodney (John), George (Dani) Auger Jr, and Jason Lajzer; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Jackie Pelton; and brother, Frank Auger. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mildred; brother, Bob; and sister, Betty.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 10-1 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the family.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020