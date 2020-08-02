1/1
George "Dennis" Beck
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George "Dennis" Beck

George "Dennis" Beck, 67, of Toledo, passed away July 30, 2020 at home after a brief illness. Dennis was born December 30, 1952 in Oregon to Howard and Patricia (Misavage) Beck. He had his own business in New York for many years and retired in 2015. Dennis attended Calvary Church, Maumee.

Dennis was known for his love of children, animals, and the great outdoors. He spent many years reconstructing and building, including his beloved cottage in the Thousand Islands, New York.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Garns; daughter, Savannah; grandson, Joseph; and many loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia and Howard Beck; and brother, Bruce Beck.

A Celebration of Life honoring Dennis will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, Southwest Chapel (419-473-0300) on Thursday, August 6 at 3:00 p.m.

Flowers and cards may be sent to Newcomer Funeral Homes, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo ,OH 43614.

To leave a special message for George's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home Northwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved