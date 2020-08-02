George "Dennis" BeckGeorge "Dennis" Beck, 67, of Toledo, passed away July 30, 2020 at home after a brief illness. Dennis was born December 30, 1952 in Oregon to Howard and Patricia (Misavage) Beck. He had his own business in New York for many years and retired in 2015. Dennis attended Calvary Church, Maumee.Dennis was known for his love of children, animals, and the great outdoors. He spent many years reconstructing and building, including his beloved cottage in the Thousand Islands, New York.He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Garns; daughter, Savannah; grandson, Joseph; and many loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws.Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia and Howard Beck; and brother, Bruce Beck.A Celebration of Life honoring Dennis will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, Southwest Chapel (419-473-0300) on Thursday, August 6 at 3:00 p.m.Flowers and cards may be sent to Newcomer Funeral Homes, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo ,OH 43614.To leave a special message for George's family, please visit: