I met George a short 2 years ago when I was asked to join the Name That Tune team. I immediately liked George and came to love him. He always had a smile and was genuinely interested in my well being. He was an amazing singer and had a wealth of musical knowledge. It's hard to fathom that I will never see his smile or feel his hug again. My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time.

Carol Homer

Friend