George D. Arvanitis
1958 - 2020
Our beloved George passed away suddenly July 9, 2020. George was born October 2, 1958, in Toledo, Ohio, to James G. Arvanitis and Mary F. Yonts.

George attended Old Orchard Grade School and graduated from Whitmer high School in 1977.

George was a man who wore many hats in his lifetime, a tavern owner, a salesman, a singer, and storyteller. But above all else, he was a wonderful husband, loving father, doting Papou and a friend to many. George never met a stranger. Once you met him he would win you over with his warm smile and infectious laugh. You could always count on George for anything. He was always willing to help anyone when they needed it.

For many years George played Santa for family, friends and at his beloved Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. He was baptized there, played on the basketball team in his youth, sang in the choir, served on Parish Counsel, and was very active in their Greek Festival every year. He was very proud of his Greek heritage. George served as treasurer and currently President of the local Ypsilanti chapter #118 of A.H.E.P.A. He was a member of Young at Heart. And also served as President of the Sons of American Legion, Walter Weller Post #0135.

George had many likes and hobbies. He was a huge fan of the Miami Dolphins, and Carlos Santana. He loved to play golf and singing while hosting Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at Barbie's Place. He was known for his crazy Hawaiian shirts which he wore daily. This was his trademark. The louder, the better. George loved his family so much. He was very close to his siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins. George loved to quote movie lines and make people laugh. He was known for his great story telling. He was witty, smart and just a great person.

George and his wife Lisa (Vinson) were together for almost 36 years. They married on February 14, 1986. They had a wonderful life together with their children and grandchildren.

George will be profoundly missed by his wife, Lisa; his children, Michael, Chris (Dawn), George (Allison), Katie (Andy), Venetia, Rachel (Phillip), and Shannon (Carlos); his beautiful grandchildren, Alexis (John), Michael, Christopher, Jordan, Joseph, Ethan, Esperanza, Abigail, Vanessa and Henry; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Benjamin and soon, baby Jackson. Also survived by brother, James Arvanitis; sisters, Venetia (Gerry) Meyer and Gina (Jack) Garwood and many brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. George was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, John Pawlak.

Due to Covid 19, services will be private. A Celebration of his life will be held later this year. Donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral or donor's choice. Arrangement's have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send online condolences please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

You are the sun, you are the rain. That makes my life this foolish game. You need to know, I love you so. And I'd do it all again and again.

While the pain of losing you is so great. I will see you every day in the faces and actions of our children. I miss you my love and will carry you in my heart forever.

www.ansberg-west.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 15, 2020
Knew him for many years from going to sing at Barbies Place. George was always very kind and friendly and I loved having discussions with him about life in general. He will be sorely missed.
MATTHEW WIEGAND
Friend
July 15, 2020
I met George a short 2 years ago when I was asked to join the Name That Tune team. I immediately liked George and came to love him. He always had a smile and was genuinely interested in my well being. He was an amazing singer and had a wealth of musical knowledge. It's hard to fathom that I will never see his smile or feel his hug again. My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time.
Carol Homer
Friend
