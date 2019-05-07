Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Wake
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for George Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George "Butch" Davis III


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George "Butch" Davis III Obituary
George "Butch" Davis III

George "Butch" Davis III, 73, passed away from this life Monday, April 29th, 2019 in Columbus, OH. A native of Toledo, he was the son of George and Mary Davis Jr.

George was employed with Chrysler Jeep for 30yrs. starting in the body shop. He was an avid bowler and loved jazz music.

He is survived by brothers, Norman J. Davis Sr., Larry R. Davis and Calvin R. Davis; and a host of other family members and friends.

Funeral Services are Saturday, May 11th, 2019, 2:00 pm at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel, preceded by 1:00 pm wake.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now