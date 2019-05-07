|
George "Butch" Davis III
George "Butch" Davis III, 73, passed away from this life Monday, April 29th, 2019 in Columbus, OH. A native of Toledo, he was the son of George and Mary Davis Jr.
George was employed with Chrysler Jeep for 30yrs. starting in the body shop. He was an avid bowler and loved jazz music.
He is survived by brothers, Norman J. Davis Sr., Larry R. Davis and Calvin R. Davis; and a host of other family members and friends.
Funeral Services are Saturday, May 11th, 2019, 2:00 pm at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel, preceded by 1:00 pm wake.
Published in The Blade from May 7 to May 8, 2019