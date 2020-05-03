George E. Felbaum
George E. Felbaum

TIPTON- George E. Felbaum, age 83, of Tipton, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, with his family by his side at the Hospice of Lenawee Home.

A prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Wagley Funeral Home, with Rev. Daniel Wheeler. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of individuals will be monitored in the funeral home. There will be a Memorial Celebration of Life honoring George later this summer.

Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.


Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Prayer Service
3:00 PM
Wagley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
