Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hyacinth Catholic Church
719 Evesham Ave
Toledo, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Hyacinth Catholic Church
719 Evesham Ave
Toledo, OH
George E. Kovar


1927 - 2020
George E. Kovar Obituary
George E. Kovar

George E. Kovar, 92, passed away on February 14, 2020 at Orchard Villa. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 13, 1927 to George and Elizabeth (Komen) Kovar. George is a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Shortly after his service he married the love of his life, Helen (Csabai) on November 13, 1948 who preceded him in death. He worked as a security guard for Jeep for over 30 years before retiring.

He enjoyed walking, working on cars, golfing and playing cards. He had a passion for traveling with his bride, visiting civil war sites as well as Europe. George was an avid sports fan, rooting for all Cleveland teams. He and his late wife, loved going to the movie theatre daily after his retirement. George was a very kind man and will be missed by all who knew him.

George is survived by his daughters, Lynn (George) Van Doren and Debbie Kovar; grandchildren, Jason, Jeremy (Jessica), Christopher (Anita) and Matthew (April); great-grandchildren, Jeremy and Samantha; sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Witty, Roseanne Clark and Dorothy Kowalski; and brother, Richard Kovar. He was preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Pamela.

Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 p.m. The family will also greet friends at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, 719 Evesham Ave, Toledo, OH 43607 on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in North Oregon Cemetery. Those wishing an expression of sympathy in George's memory may be directed to Donor's Choice.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
