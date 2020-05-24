George E. Pelland
1946 - 2020
George E Pelland

12/27/1946 - 05/19/2020

George Edward Pelland, age 73 of Delta, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. George was born in Rhode Island. He grew up and resided in Holland, Ohio. He attended Springfield schools. George was a cop in Swanton and then moved on to work in construction until he was injured on the job.

A loving brother and friend, George enjoyed being in the outdoors and fishing. He loved being with all his family. He doted on his nieces and nephews and their children. He loved to be with his brothers and sisters and reminisce of the past. George loved to take train trips to visit his family or to see nature.

George is survived by his two children, Kiley and Heather. He is also survived by his brothers, Chuck, Joe, Bob, Billy and Dave; and his sisters, Mary and Dottie; and many other family members. George was preceded in death by his wife, Christy; and brothers, Mikey, John and Mickey.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland (419)865-8879. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.neville-funeral.com

www.neville-funeral.com



Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
