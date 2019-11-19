Home

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
George E. Windisch


1935 - 2019
George E. Windisch Obituary
George E. Windisch

George E. Windisch, age 84, of Wauseon, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. Prior to his retirement in 1997, he had worked for New York Central, Penn Central and Conrail for 45 years. He had also been a Special Deputy with the Fulton County Sheriff from 1988 – 1997.

George was born in Dover Township, Fulton County, Ohio on February 19, 1935, the son of Clifford and Orpha (Mock) Windisch. He married Arlene Warncke, and survives. He enjoyed many sports including softball, racquetball, golfing, bowling, hunting, and trapping. He was a life member of the NRA. Mostly, though, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. George and Arlene enjoyed spending winters in Florida. He was a 4-H Advisor for the Tedrow Willing Workers and the Clinton Doodle Bugs. He also enjoyed square dancing and was a member of the Borderline Squares.

Surviving is his wife, Arlene; two sons, George "Norm" (Cindy) Windisch, and Sean Windisch; grandchildren, Shannon Windisch, Kenneth Windisch, Jennifer (Paul) Haas, Stacie Luna, Amber (Casey) Bergstedt, Gregory (Christi) Windisch and Heather (Josh) Hubbell. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Laura Mae Windisch; sister, Joan Borton; brother, Jerry Windisch; and parents-in-law, Rudolph and Leota Warncke.

Visitation for George will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, where the funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Roger Marlow will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

www.grisierfh.com

Published in The Blade from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
