Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
1942 - 2019
George Earle Tombaugh, 76, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. George was a noted leader in public education serving as a school Superintendent in northwestern and central Ohio for 27 years. George is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Carol (Nicklas) Tombaugh, five children: Kris Evans, Ben Tombaugh, Jenna Lofgren, Fred Tombaugh, and Katy Tombaugh, and eight grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Emma, Kai, Dagny, Nina, Jacob, Emme, and Julia, as well as his siblings: Anne Cole and Noble Tombaugh. The family welcomes all for visiting hours on Monday, February 25 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Schoedinger Funeral Home located at 1051 E Johnstown Rd in Gahanna, OH. A funeral service open to all will be held at this same location on Tuesday, February 26 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a private family graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Dr. George Tombaugh Fund to support ongoing innovation in public education. Donations may be made online by clicking the "Dr. George Tombaugh Fund" link at www.WestervilleEducationFoundation.com. Please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 23, 2019
