George F. Mays, Jr.
George F. Mays, Jr., age 61 of Toledo, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born August 28, 1957 in Toledo. Friends will be received Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43612. Funeral Services will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with internment to follow at Forest Cemetery. To share memories and condolences with George's family please visit our website at
www.blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 5, 2019