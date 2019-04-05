Home

Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
George F. Mays Jr.


George F. Mays Jr. Obituary
George F. Mays, Jr.

George F. Mays, Jr., age 61 of Toledo, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born August 28, 1957 in Toledo. Friends will be received Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43612. Funeral Services will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with internment to follow at Forest Cemetery. To share memories and condolences with George's family please visit our website at

www.blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade on Apr. 5, 2019
