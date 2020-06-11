George F. Mays Sr.
Mr. George F. Mays, Sr.

Mr. Mays, 88, passed Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He attended the Morrison R. Waite High School and worked for the R. H. Oberly Corporation. He is survived by 3 sons and 4 daughters. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services, Saturday June 13, 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.

Published in The Blade from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Wake
10:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

