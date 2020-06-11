Mr. George F. Mays, Sr.
Mr. Mays, 88, passed Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He attended the Morrison R. Waite High School and worked for the R. H. Oberly Corporation. He is survived by 3 sons and 4 daughters. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services, Saturday June 13, 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.