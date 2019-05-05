Services Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Resources More Obituaries for George Pickett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George Francis Pickett

George Francis Pickett, age 90 years, passed away on April 30th, 2019. George was born in Toledo, Ohio to George Joseph and Celia Pickett February 4th, 1929. He married Patricia Lee Fought, his wife of almost 60 years on November 25th, 1954. She preceded him in death September 10th, 2014.



George served his country in the Marine Corps during the Korean war conflict and was honorably discharged in 1952 with the rank of Sergeant. After returning home, he attended the University of Toledo where he graduated with Bachelor of Business Administration degree in the spring of 1955.



After graduation he held several corporate positions at Campbell Soup, Whirlpool and Jeep corporation. He left the corporate world to start his own business, Toledo Trenching Service in 1971. This led to the purchase of the Ditch Witch Dealership of Northwest Ohio in 1973 which he operated until his retirement.



Outside of work he was active as a Boy Scout leader and enjoyed fishing. In 1972, he built a vacation home on Manistee Lake, in Michigan, where he shared many happy years with family and friends. He was an active alumnus of the University of Toledo and a passionate supporter of Rocket Sports. He participated in fundraising efforts with the Rocket Fund for over 30 years, was a life member of the Alumni Association and volunteered at the Art on the Mall event. He was an active member of Downtown Coaches, Varsity T, Rocket Club and the Presidents Club. He was the recipient of the 12th man award and has been a season ticket holder since his graduation in 1955.



George is survived by his sons Lawrence (Mary Rose) of Toledo, Ohio and Michael (Cathy) of Avon Lake, Ohio and his daughter Kristi (Marc) Delph of Perrysburg, Ohio. He has 6 grandchildren: Joshua Pickett (Erica), Erin Pickett (Danny Green), Sarah Pickett (Nick Taylor), Lindsey Kujawski (Chris), Steven Pickett (Courtney), David Pickett (Carson Massie) and 7 great grandchildren.



A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Saturday May 11th at 10:00 am followed by Internment at Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. There will be a celebration of life at Brandywine Country Club from 1-4. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Athletic Department at the University of Toledo.



