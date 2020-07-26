George Fredrick StuckerGeorge Fredrick Stucker DC, age 85, of Perrysburg, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. George was born to George and Julia Kathryn (Achinger) Stucker on February 26, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio. George graduated from Macomber High School, University of Toledo and received his Doctorate in Chiropractic Medicine from Palmer Chiropractic College in Des Moines, Iowa. He received many accolades for his work including Chiropractor of the Year and was a member of the Knights of the Round Table. George married the love of his life, Sharon nee Schneider on April 19, 1958. He owned and operated Stucker Chiropractic Office from 1959 -2017. From 1982- 1995 he worked out of his Colorado Springs Office. George was a member of the Paragon Masonic Lodge and the Manitou Lodge #68 AF & AM, Zenobia Shriners, Arab Patrol and the Al Kaly Shrine. He was an avid bowler and prolific golfer; he had achieved 6 hole in ones.George is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Kim (Bob) Besgrove, Lisa (Dan) Kellar, Kelly Birnbeck, Lori (Jeff) Roe, and Alan (Jenn) Stucker; grandchildren, Kelsey (David) Cogswell, George (Katelynn) Birnbeck, Kiley (Andrew) Decker, Kirstey (Joseph) Wilson, Kathryn (Shaun Friedrichsen) Kellar, Joshua Kellar, Alex Roe, Jake Stucker and Abby Stucker; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Quinn, Scout, Hudson, Marley and Grant. He was preceded in death by his parents.Services will be private for the family. A livestream of the funeral service will be available after 12 noon, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page. A private entombment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is once again safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the Zenobia Shriners Temple Endowment Fund.