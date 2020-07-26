1/1
George Fredrick Stucker
1935 - 2020
George Fredrick Stucker

George Fredrick Stucker DC, age 85, of Perrysburg, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. George was born to George and Julia Kathryn (Achinger) Stucker on February 26, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio. George graduated from Macomber High School, University of Toledo and received his Doctorate in Chiropractic Medicine from Palmer Chiropractic College in Des Moines, Iowa. He received many accolades for his work including Chiropractor of the Year and was a member of the Knights of the Round Table. George married the love of his life, Sharon nee Schneider on April 19, 1958. He owned and operated Stucker Chiropractic Office from 1959 -2017. From 1982- 1995 he worked out of his Colorado Springs Office. George was a member of the Paragon Masonic Lodge and the Manitou Lodge #68 AF & AM, Zenobia Shriners, Arab Patrol and the Al Kaly Shrine. He was an avid bowler and prolific golfer; he had achieved 6 hole in ones.

George is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Kim (Bob) Besgrove, Lisa (Dan) Kellar, Kelly Birnbeck, Lori (Jeff) Roe, and Alan (Jenn) Stucker; grandchildren, Kelsey (David) Cogswell, George (Katelynn) Birnbeck, Kiley (Andrew) Decker, Kirstey (Joseph) Wilson, Kathryn (Shaun Friedrichsen) Kellar, Joshua Kellar, Alex Roe, Jake Stucker and Abby Stucker; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Quinn, Scout, Hudson, Marley and Grant. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be private for the family. A livestream of the funeral service will be available after 12 noon, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page. A private entombment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is once again safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the Zenobia Shriners Temple Endowment Fund.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 25, 2020
George was a kind and loving person. He was our doctor but he was also our friend. We always came away from him learning something new. We will miss him but we know he is with our Lord Jesus Christ and at peace. May the Good Lord help you thru this trying time.
Dave & Anne Schumann
Friend
July 25, 2020
Doc. Stucker was a great friend and mentor, he was always around when you needed help and I was always around when he needed things fixed....He and I played a lot of golf over the years, I have known him since 1976....and he was also a great neighbor, in Oregon Ohio.
Doc, you will be missed but always in my heart, and my gratitude to you for all the things you taught me in doing Chiropractic and body work that I have passed on to other students in my travels.
May the Good Lord take a like en' to you Doc.
John F. Polakovic LMT
John F Polakovic LMT
Friend
