George H. Baker George H. Baker, 79, of Elmore, died April 20, 2020 at his residence. George was born in Walbridge on May 22, 1940 to Kempton (Iona Herman) Baker, both of whom preceded him in death. George was employed first as a sixth grade/ PE teacher at Jerusalem Elementary and then as a principal with Horace Mann and Greenwood Elementary. After retirement from Greenwood, he worked in the private sector as a principal for Solomon Lutheran Church and then worked as a consultant and mentor for new teachers through the Monroe Public Schools. George also worked with the Oak Harbor Country Club as a ranger. He had a passion for golf and even had two holes in one. His memberships included Zion Lutheran Church, Latcha where he taught Sunday school and served as church council president. He served on the Village of Walbridge Council for many years and was inducted into the Lake High School Hall of Fame for both basketball and baseball. He loved sports and was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles following high school and played baseball in Bluefield, West Virginia. Some of his fondest memories were playing baseball for Walbridge and Lake High School with his best friends and watching and coaching his kids later in life. He also loved BGSU and was a Falcon through and through. He and his family attended numerous football, basketball and hockey games since the 1970s. George married Barbara Kuhlman on August 17, 1963 in Elmore, Ohio and she survives. Barbara and George enjoyed 56 years of a beautiful marriage and she was his best friend whom he loved like no other. Also surviving are their children, Kelley (David) Hill and Mike Baker. Grandchildren, Lt. Brian (Alexandra) Hill, Brittnee (Jonathan) Looney, and Brooke Hill; siblings, Gail Grimminger and Rebecca (James) Reinbolt. George was a man of high integrity and honor who always treated all people with kindness and compassion. He loved his family more than anything else and always did things the right way. He loved his church and all his friends there and missed not being able to be there in his last days. He also will be forever missed by his best canine friend, Charlie. Services are private. There will be a Celebration of Life held after restrictions from Covid 19 are lifted. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Heartland Hospice Services of Fremont, The Cherry Street Mission, or Zion Lutheran Church, Latcha. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice Services and his nurses, Lori and Beth. Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Walbridge, (419-666-3121) Online condolences may be left at www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.