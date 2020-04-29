George will be so sadly missed but we know that he still lives in heaven and is no longer in pain. He was an amazing man who held himself and all others to a high standard. I was blessed to have him as my first principal; what a role model and mentor he was for me! He knew each student by name, wrote on every child's grade card every quarter (they were on NCR paper and you had to press HARD!!!), and he respected and was respected by all who were fortunate to really know him. Each life that he touched was changed by his kindness and his caring way. Hold on to the great memories of an outstanding human being. Sending prayers to his family.

Roxanne Ward

Teacher