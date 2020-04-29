(News story) ELMORE - George H. Baker, a retired administrator in the Washington Local Schools district and former Walbridge Village Council member, died April 20 at his Elmore residence. He was 79. He died of cancer, daughter Kelley Hill said. Mr. Baker retired in 1995 after at least 20 years as the principal at Greenwood Elementary School in Washington Local Schools. Before working at Greenwood Elementary, Mr. Baker was the assistant principal for a few years at Shoreland Elementary School and then the principal at the Horace Mann Elementary School for several years. Prior to that, Mr. Baker was a sixth grade and physical education teacher at Jerusalem Elementary School for a few years. He also served on the Walbridge village council for about 10 years in the 1970s. Said Yvonne Normand, who taught first grade at Greenwood Elementary at the time Mr. Baker was the school principal: "He was a fantastic principal. He was a very hands-on principal. He knew his students by first names and he knew them so well that they used to say that he knew them by the backs of their heads." Over the years, Mr. Baker established a number of educational programs, such as Career Day, when area professionals came to school to talk about their jobs, Ms. Normand said. "And he never asked his staff to do anything that he wasn't involved in himself. ... He was very well respected by his staff, his students, and their parents," she said. Said Mrs. Hill, his daughter: "He loved kids and he also cared about teachers. ... He was a man of integrity and he always took interest in his students and his teachers. And he was very dependable," she said, adding that he had influenced her career choice. "So when I decided to become a teacher, I wanted to make a difference in the lives of my students just like my dad," she said. In retirement, Mr. Baker was the principal of Solomon Lutheran School in Woodville, Ohio in the late 1990s–early 2000s and then was a consultant and mentor for new teachers in the Monroe Public Schools until retiring permanently about eight years ago. He was also a ranger with the Oak Harbor Golf Club in Oak Harbor, Ohio, for several years. Mr. Baker was born May 22, 1940, in Walbridge to Iona and to Kempton Baker. In 1952, he graduated from Lake High School. While in high school, he played varsity basketball and baseball. Having graduated, he played minor-league baseball in Bluefield, W.Va., for a summer before college; he was later inducted into the Lake High Hall of Fame for basketball and baseball. He then attended Bowling Green State University, graduating in 1962 with a bachelor's degree in education. He later got his master's degree in administration in education from the University of Toledo. In the last 40 years of his life, Mr. Baker was an avid golfer. He was also a fan of the Bowling Green Falcons. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in the Lake Township community of Latcha, where he taught Sunday school and was a past church council president. Along with his wife of 56 years, Barbara Baker, surviving are his daughter, Kelley Hill; son, Mike Baker; sisters, Gail Grimminger and Rebecca Reinbolt; and three grandchildren. Services were private. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Walbridge. The family suggests tributes to Heartland Hospice Services of Fremont, the Cherry Street Mission, or Zion Lutheran Church. This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 29, 2020.