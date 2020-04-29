George H. Baker
(News story) ELMORE - George H. Baker, a retired administrator in the Washington Local Schools district and former Walbridge Village Council member, died April 20 at his Elmore residence. He was 79. He died of cancer, daughter Kelley Hill said. Mr. Baker retired in 1995 after at least 20 years as the principal at Greenwood Elementary School in Washington Local Schools. Before working at Greenwood Elementary, Mr. Baker was the assistant principal for a few years at Shoreland Elementary School and then the principal at the Horace Mann Elementary School for several years. Prior to that, Mr. Baker was a sixth grade and physical education teacher at Jerusalem Elementary School for a few years. He also served on the Walbridge village council for about 10 years in the 1970s. Said Yvonne Normand, who taught first grade at Greenwood Elementary at the time Mr. Baker was the school principal: "He was a fantastic principal. He was a very hands-on principal. He knew his students by first names and he knew them so well that they used to say that he knew them by the backs of their heads." Over the years, Mr. Baker established a number of educational programs, such as Career Day, when area professionals came to school to talk about their jobs, Ms. Normand said. "And he never asked his staff to do anything that he wasn't involved in himself. ... He was very well respected by his staff, his students, and their parents," she said. Said Mrs. Hill, his daughter: "He loved kids and he also cared about teachers. ... He was a man of integrity and he always took interest in his students and his teachers. And he was very dependable," she said, adding that he had influenced her career choice. "So when I decided to become a teacher, I wanted to make a difference in the lives of my students just like my dad," she said. In retirement, Mr. Baker was the principal of Solomon Lutheran School in Woodville, Ohio in the late 1990s–early 2000s and then was a consultant and mentor for new teachers in the Monroe Public Schools until retiring permanently about eight years ago. He was also a ranger with the Oak Harbor Golf Club in Oak Harbor, Ohio, for several years. Mr. Baker was born May 22, 1940, in Walbridge to Iona and to Kempton Baker. In 1952, he graduated from Lake High School. While in high school, he played varsity basketball and baseball. Having graduated, he played minor-league baseball in Bluefield, W.Va., for a summer before college; he was later inducted into the Lake High Hall of Fame for basketball and baseball. He then attended Bowling Green State University, graduating in 1962 with a bachelor's degree in education. He later got his master's degree in administration in education from the University of Toledo. In the last 40 years of his life, Mr. Baker was an avid golfer. He was also a fan of the Bowling Green Falcons. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in the Lake Township community of Latcha, where he taught Sunday school and was a past church council president. Along with his wife of 56 years, Barbara Baker, surviving are his daughter, Kelley Hill; son, Mike Baker; sisters, Gail Grimminger and Rebecca Reinbolt; and three grandchildren. Services were private. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Walbridge. The family suggests tributes to Heartland Hospice Services of Fremont, the Cherry Street Mission, or Zion Lutheran Church. This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 29, 2020.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Barb and family, you have our deepest sympathy. We will deeply miss our lifelong friend.
Norm Smith
Friend
My sympathy to Barb and family. As a fellow principal with George over many years, I can say our roles with students, parents and teachers was pleasant and cooperative. We were able to share among schools positive experiences and successes. Our group of principals were able to work as a team with challenges and fun experiences. Many outings and entertaining trips were shared with families. I must admit, I was never able to keep up with George on the golf course nor was my lacking in golfing skill ever called to my attention by him. RIP George, friend and fellow principal. Gerry Lonsway
Gerry Lonsway
Coworker
Mr. Baker was an awesome man. He was my grade school principal. Im sorry to hear of his passing. Im not gonna say I didnt have a few visits in his office but he was fair.
Bill
Student
Mr. Baker turned my school life around at Shoreland. In 5th grade I was in his office once a week. The first day of 6th grade he asked me if I would be a safety guard.
Chris Thompson
Student
George was one of my customers at Genoa Chevrolet. He was one the nicest people that I have ever known. After I retired, when I would run into him, he would always tell me how much he missed me when he came to the dealership for service. And people like George made my job a pleasure, always a gentleman. So sorry for your loss, may God comfort you at this time.
Kirk Aldrich
WHOA!!! I can hear it now when one was running down the hallway. He was fair and made you accountable. Only fond memories of Mr Baker. Truly a stand up guy. A good man. The Greenwood family mourns today.
Andy Boyd
Student
George and I grew up together on East Perry in Walbridge. With the exception of one home, we would have been directly across from each other. I lived at 212 East Perry. My brother Dean and Gale were I believe about the same age. George was three years older than me and Becky maybe a year or two. When I think of George, I think sports. When I think of Kempie ( George's father ) , I think how much he contributed to the sports program at Loop Park, just a half a block away. I spent many enjoyable hours at Loop Park. We couldn't have ask for better neighbors than the Bakers. We ( George and I ) kind of went our separate ways as we grew up, however I will always remember my good neighbors "The Bakers".
Denny Matheney
Neighbor
Mr. Baker was an excellent principal i was in his office quite often lol. He always got me out of trouble with my parents and knew how to change my mood. He will be missed.
Erica Roos
Student
I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of Mr. Baker. He was such a caring & loving principal . My thoughts are with his family & loved ones at this time.
Jill
Student
George Baker hired me as a 6th grade teacher at Greenwood School nearly 30 years ago, and I feel so lucky to have had him as my principal at the beginning of my career. He had high standards and loved our kids and staff. A compliment from George was worth its weight in gold. He was a good man and my life is better for having known him!
lisa gunther
He was my grade school principal and I was a bit of trouble maker and spent many lunches in his office. But I Have nothing but fond memorys of him! Loved it when quoted Confucius! He told me two wrongs dont make a right! That has stuck with me!
Matt Wagner
Student
So sorry to learn about the loss of George...my condolences to friends and family.
Marilyn Siefert
Coworker
George was a very special man. He will be missed greatly at Oak Harbor Golf Club. People stop me all the time and ask hows George ?. Now I can answer he is at rest in a better place. Barb and Mike you are in our thoughts and prayers, he was truly a great man. Rest In Peace George.
Chuck Benes
Friend
George will be so sadly missed but we know that he still lives in heaven and is no longer in pain. He was an amazing man who held himself and all others to a high standard. I was blessed to have him as my first principal; what a role model and mentor he was for me! He knew each student by name, wrote on every child's grade card every quarter (they were on NCR paper and you had to press HARD!!!), and he respected and was respected by all who were fortunate to really know him. Each life that he touched was changed by his kindness and his caring way. Hold on to the great memories of an outstanding human being. Sending prayers to his family.
Roxanne Ward
Teacher
Barbara and Family, our prayers and sympathy to you. Allen & Judy Yockey
Allen
Acquaintance
