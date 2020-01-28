|
George H. Burtch
George H. Burtch, age 89, of Largo, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020, at the Suncoast Hospice Care Center, Palm Harbor, Florida. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Gertrude and Howard Burtch and was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters.
George grew up in the Old West End on Rosewood Avenue and graduated from Macomber Vocational Technical High School where he studied drafting in which he excelled. After graduation, he attended The University of Toledo where his father was a professor in the social science department. During college he enlisted in the Air Force and completed his tour of duty in Japan during the Korean War where he met and married his first wife Hideko Morishima. After his tour of duty, George began his lifelong career at RCW Peterson rising to President of the company. Upon retirement, George and his wife Linda Neumann Harvey, whom he married in 1987, relocated to Clearwater, Florida.
Throughout his lifetime George remained a lifelong Toledoan continuing to receive paper copies of the Toledo Blade for 30 years while residing in Florida. As an avid and devoted "Rocket", he followed University of Toledo sports on TV (and attended games when visiting Toledo), particulary enjoying the basketball and football programs. George was an exceptional woodworker and handyman building everything from grandfather clocks to sailboats. Reading and traveling throughout the United States were other interests as well as a devotion to the Boy Scouts of which he was a member and mentor.
George was a lifelong member of Fairgreen Presbyterian Church, Toledo Ohio.
George is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Linda; son, Steven J. Burtch; daughter, Linda (Douglas) Honnold; daughter, Karen F. (Alan) Fadel; stepson, Joseph (Tracy) Harvey; grandchildren, Jay, Rebecca and Jackson Honnold; and Kira and Joey Harvey.
Memorial services will be private with a life celebration scheduled for a later date.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020