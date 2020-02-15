Home

Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
George H. Foreman


1937 - 2020
George H. Foreman Obituary
(News story) TEMPERANCE - George H. Foreman, who closed his law enforcement career as Monroe County jail administrator, died Sunday in ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. He was 82.

He'd been dealing with complications of bladder cancer and had kidney failure and congestive heart failure, his family said.

Mr. Foreman retired in November, 1997.

"He liked people, and he loved the deputies," his son, George, said. "He wanted to make sure they were trained well and had a good work environment."

The last several years of his tenure, Mr. Foreman grappled with an abundance of inmates and a shortage of beds in the jail, which was built in 1981. Its first decade, the jail was sufficient to hold those arrested on nearly any charge until their court appearance, Mr. Foreman told The Blade in 1994.

"Now if it's a relatively minor nonviolent offense, the officers will probably seek a warrant and you'll be notified to appear in court," Mr. Foreman said. "There's just no room to hold minor offenders."

The county often farmed inmates out to jails in other Michigan counties. County officials continued to study whether to expand or build a new facility.

"Something has to be done. Everyone recognizes that," Mr. Foreman said in 1996.

Months before his departure, Mr. Foreman announced a state grant and approval of a plan to double-bunk inmates, and thereby keep local inmates in the county jail. A new jail was built and opened in 2000.

Mr. Foreman became a Monroe County sheriff's deputy in the early 1980s. Earlier, he was a Toledo police officer for a decade.

He was born June 3, 1937, to Louise Yohnke and George Foreman and grew up in North Toledo. He attended Macomber Vocational High School. After stateside service in the Marine Corps, he worked for General Motors at what is now the Toledo Transmission Plant.

A skilled bowler, he rolled several 300 games. In retirement, he operated the pro shop at Forest View Lanes in Temperance.

Surviving are his daughters Cindy Jennings, Lisa Wicher, and Crystal Foreman; son, George, Jr.; sisters, Barb Davis and Mary Lou Green; eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, Temperance.

This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 15, 2020
