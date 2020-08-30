George H. Snyder, Jr.
George H. Snyder Jr., 98, of Maumee, OH, passed away on August 29, 2020. Born on August 10, 1922 to George and Ethel (Boehk) Snyder, he was a lifelong resident of Maumee. He worked as a tool and die maker at City Machine and Tool 40 years and Toledo Blank Inc. 8 years before retiring in 1988. He married Eileen Errington on July 20, 1946 and they spent 54 years together until her death in 2001.
He was proud to be a World War II veteran and served in the U.S. Army's 337th Infantry Regiment, 85th Infantry Division, Company G, in Africa and Italy. In September 2017, he was privileged to fly with other veterans to the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. as part of the Flag City Honor Flight. He was a lifelong member of I.O.O.F. Lodge 682, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, the American Legion Post 320, the Maumee VFW Post 11115 and the former Maumee 2356 AARP chapter.
In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling, traveling and attending Maumee City Council meetings. In retirement, he loved to sit on his front porch, ride in the Maumee Memorial Day Parade, find a bargain, play the lottery, and give away pens.
He is survived by his son, Dennis Snyder; daughter, Debra (Donald) Driscoll; granddaughters, Candy and Heather Whitmore; grandsons, John, Chad and Marc Snyder and great-grandchildren, Grace, Allison, Erin and Dane Snyder. Also surviving are his brothers, Ken, Herb, Roger; sister, Phyllis Hoag and sisters-in-law, Helen and Peg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Diane Whitmore; brother, Bernard; sister, Beatrice Briggs; brothers-in-law, Bob Hoag and Bob Briggs; sisters-in-law, Beverly, and Evonne; daughter-in-law, Patricia and longtime companion Madeline Dominique.
A private burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Maumee. Memorial contributions may be directed to: give2ut.utoledo.edu
or mailed to The University of Toledo Foundation, 4510 Dorr Street, Toledo, OH 43615.
To leave a special message for George's family please visit:www.NewcomerToledo.com