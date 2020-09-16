George H. Williams
George Howard Williams, 90 of Oregon, Ohio, lost his battle with cancer on September 15, 2020 at The Gardens of St. Francis. George was born on January 4, 1930 to Samuel G. Williams and Della M. (LeBaron) Williams in Toledo, Ohio. George graduated from Macomber High School in 1948. Following his graduation, George enlisted in the United States Marine Corp on July 3, 1948, where he served as a Radio Radar Repairman and was honorably discharged on August 1, 1952 at the rank of Staff Sargent. George was very proud of being a Marine. He spent many years as a member of the Marine Night Fighters Assoc., and the American Legion Christ Dunberger Post 537.
Upon discharge, George worked from September 1952 until June 1956 as an Ironworker out of the Local 55, many times alongside his Dad. George met the love of his life, Janet whom he married on May 29, 1954. Janet was his best friend until her death on January 19, 2015. On June 1, 1956. George became a member of the Toledo Fire Department and retired due to disability on December 1, 1972 as Lieutenant on the #5 Ladder Company. He loved sharing stories about his time as a firefighter. George was instrumental in the founding of the Toledo Retired Firefighters Association in February 1980. He served as both Secretary and President for more than 25 years. George was the last survivor of the men that formed the Toledo Retired Firefighters Association. During his tenure with the association, George was involved in starting the Last Alarm Service honoring active and retired firefighters who have passed, and helped in restarting the June 10th Firefighters Memorial Service held in Toledo, Ohio. George was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church, where he served as Chair of Administrative Council and President of United Methodist Men's Association.
Surviving George are his children, Karen (Tom) Toth, Vicky Cronin, Dawn (Mike) Schaffner, Richard (Wendy) Williams, and Dianne (Todd) LaForge; Grandchildren, Kelly (Paul) Kayser, Chris (Kirby) Toth, Crystal Cronin, Mark Cronin, Stephanie (Justin) Barnett, Melanie Schaffner, Andy Schaffner, Bethanie (Brad) Bowron, Hannah Williams, Rebeccah Williams, Jonah Williams, Kacee Williams, and Chase LaForge; Great grandchildren, Emma, Brandon, Wesley, Ella, Owen and Addy; Sister, Barbara Veronie; and Brother, Richard Williams.
Preceded in death by wife, Janet; daughter, Susan Marie Williams; special sister-in-law, Nancy Mathews; and parents; also siblings, Robert Williams, Genny Hanely, and Donald Keyes.
Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from 2-8 p.m. Due to Covid19 private family services will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be livestream at www.egglestonmeinert.com
click on George's OBITUARY >click TRIBUTE WALL > click LIVE WEBCAST. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in George's memory are asked to consider the Toledo Firefighter's Museum, Christ United Methodist Church or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
George's family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Dr. Phinney and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for all their care. The Gardens of St. Francis for their excellent care, and making it a home he loved for the past year where he made good friends with the Staff and Residents who affectionately gave him the nickname "The Mayor".www.egglestonmeinert.com