(News story) George H. Williams, a retired Toledo fire lieutenant who was among the founders of an association for firefighter retirees, died Tuesday in the Gardens of St. Francis, Oregon. He was 90.
He had cancer, daughter Dianne LaForge said.
"He was just so proud of being a firefighter, and I think he was as proud of being a retired firefighter," his daughter said.
Mr. Williams retired because of disability in 1972. Eight years later, he and other retirees founded the association. For much of the group's history, he was president and secretary.
Mr. Williams "was a take-charge kind of person," daughter Karen Toth said. "He always enjoyed the camaraderie of the firemen."
Renzo Maraldo, a retired Toledo fire battalion chief, joined Mr. Williams in offering Last Alarm services to honor firefighters after their death. "He was an easy man to get along with," said Chief Maraldo, who became treasurer of the association.
Mr. Williams became a firefighter in 1956 and served at Station Nos. 13 and 6, both in East Toledo; at No. 7 on Bancroft Street at Franklin Avenue, and in relief duty at No. 2 at Cherry Street and Eagle Lane. He retired in 1972 from No. 5 on Ontario Street.
He was not on duty June 10, 1961, when a gasoline tanker truck at what was then the north end of the Anthony Wayne Trail crashed, burned, and exploded. The Trail Fire killed four firefighters and injured 71 people, firefighters and civilians among them.
A memorial service has taken place on the disaster's anniversary most years since.
Joe Walter, a former Toledo assistant fire chief and a former city safety director, recalled Mr. Williams as "a good guy, and he was one of those retirees who faithfully attended every memorial service. He would read the names of the firefighters who passed away the previous year."
Mr. Williams liked to tell stories of fire runs and of firehouse life.
He also witnessed how quickly loved ones' lives might be lost.
"Part of him handling those tough parts made him appreciate family more," daughter Dianne said. "He cherished his family tremendously."
He was born Jan. 4, 1930, to Della and Samuel Williams and grew up in East Toledo. He was a 1948 graduate of Macomber Vocational High School and enlisted afterward in the Marine Corps. He served stateside, his duty in radio-radar repair, and became a staff sergeant.
He became a member of Ironworkers Local 55, joining his father in the trade. They worked on the Craig Memorial Bridge together as it was built.
He was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church, Oregon, where he'd led the administrative council and was president of the men's association.
Mr. Williams and the former Janet Mathews married May 29, 1954. She died Jan. 19, 2015.
Surviving are his daughters, Karen Toth, Vicky Cronin, Dawn Schaffner, and Dianne LaForge; son, Richard; sister, Barbara Veronie; brother, Richard; 13 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-8 p.m. in Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel. Private services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Christ United Methodist Church and will be streamed via egglestonmeinert.com.
The webcast will be available on the tribute wall to Mr. Williams' obituary on the website.
The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Firefighters Museum, Christ United Methodist Church, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
