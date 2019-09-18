|
George Harley Roush III
George Harley Roush III, age 81, passed away on Friday, September 13th, 2019, in his home in Myrtle Beach.
George was born in 1938 in Charleston, West Virginia to George Harley and Edith Roush. George retired after a 35 year career as an executive at the Owens-Illinois Glass Corporation. In 1961, he married JoAnne Hudson. Their union resulted in two sons and six grandchildren. George was an avid golfer in his younger days and a doting grandfather in his later years. In the end dementia took away his memory but was unable to take away his spirit and positive disposition.
George is survived by his wife, JoAnne; sons, George (Michelle) Roush of Toledo, Ohio and Edward (YoonJeong) Roush of Durham, N.C.; 3 grandsons, George, James, Joseph; and 3 granddaughters, Claire, Julie, Ella.
Visitation will begin at 10:00am Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Service will be at 12:30pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 18, 2019