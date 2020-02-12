|
|
George Henry Foreman
George Henry Foreman, 82 years, of Temperance, MI passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Ebeid Hospice Sylvania, OH. The son of George Foreman and Louise Yohnke he was born on June 3, 1937 in Toledo, OH.
George proudly served his country as a Marine. He was a police officer for the Toledo Police and later with the Monroe County Sheriff Department. He retired as the jail administrator for Monroe County. An avid bowler, George ran his own bowling pro shop.
George is survived by his children, Cindy (Gary) Jennings, Lisa (Marc) Wicher, George (Kellie) Foreman Jr., and Crystal Foreman; grandchildren, Kerri, Gary (Lisa), Cory, Amanda, Ryan, Katarina, Hannah, Cole; great-grandchildren, Thomas, Natalie, Jaxson, Carter, Lily, Gary James, Hayden; sisters, Barb Davis and Mary Lou Green. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Doss and step-father, Sam.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Bedford Memorial Gardens where Military Honors will be conducted by the Lambertville VFW Post 9656.
bedfordfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 12, 2020