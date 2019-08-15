Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George McVicker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. McVicker


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. McVicker Obituary
George J. McVicker

George J. McVicker, age 71, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. He was born on October 17, 1947 to Albert and Phyllis (Hilt) McVicker in Toledo. George was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War. He worked as an auto mechanic throughout his life. George was a HAM radio operator, and enjoyed fishing. He was an amateur stock car racer with his brother Doug, mainly at Oak Shade. George's smile, spirit and legacy will live on in our hearts forever.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Joe Wawrzyniak. George is survived by his loving wife of almost 47 years, Joyce McVicker; siblings, Pam Wawrzyniak, Sandy Young, Doug (Cindy) McVicker and Carol (Chris) Gaffney; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2 – 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300) with Funeral Services beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society.

To leave a special message for George's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now