George J. McVicker
George J. McVicker, age 71, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. He was born on October 17, 1947 to Albert and Phyllis (Hilt) McVicker in Toledo. George was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War. He worked as an auto mechanic throughout his life. George was a HAM radio operator, and enjoyed fishing. He was an amateur stock car racer with his brother Doug, mainly at Oak Shade. George's smile, spirit and legacy will live on in our hearts forever.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Joe Wawrzyniak. George is survived by his loving wife of almost 47 years, Joyce McVicker; siblings, Pam Wawrzyniak, Sandy Young, Doug (Cindy) McVicker and Carol (Chris) Gaffney; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2 – 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300) with Funeral Services beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 15, 2019