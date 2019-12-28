Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Resources
More Obituaries for George Mezinko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Mezinko


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Mezinko Obituary
George J. Mezinko

George Mezinko, 96, passed away on Thursday December 19, 2019. He was born in Robins, Ohio on March 29, 1923 to Steven and Anna Mezinko. George was proudly employed at Jeep for over 43 years and enjoyed retirement for the last many years with his wife Nancy and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

George is survived by his sons George (Vicki) Mezinko Jr, Robert (Barbara) Mezinko of Gilbert, AZ and Vincent Mezinko. George was always so proud of his grandchildren Melissa, Christina, Samuel, Benjamin, Elizabeth and Travis. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy; brothers Joseph, John and Vincent Mezinko and sisters Mary Kusz and Emily Napierala.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday Dec. 30th in St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10:00 a.m. where the family will receive visitors beginning at 9:00 am. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -