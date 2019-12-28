|
George J. Mezinko
George Mezinko, 96, passed away on Thursday December 19, 2019. He was born in Robins, Ohio on March 29, 1923 to Steven and Anna Mezinko. George was proudly employed at Jeep for over 43 years and enjoyed retirement for the last many years with his wife Nancy and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
George is survived by his sons George (Vicki) Mezinko Jr, Robert (Barbara) Mezinko of Gilbert, AZ and Vincent Mezinko. George was always so proud of his grandchildren Melissa, Christina, Samuel, Benjamin, Elizabeth and Travis. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy; brothers Joseph, John and Vincent Mezinko and sisters Mary Kusz and Emily Napierala.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday Dec. 30th in St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10:00 a.m. where the family will receive visitors beginning at 9:00 am. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.
