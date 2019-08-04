|
George "Butch" J. Navarre
George "Butch" J. Navarre, 77, of Temperance, Michigan, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Twp., OH. Born October 6, 1941, in Bedford Twp., Michigan, he was the son of George and Wanda (Walentowski) Navarre. A US Army veteran, Butch served his country during the Vietnam War. He was a dry wall installer and finisher for Jerry's Dry Wall for over 30 years, retiring in 2003. While residing in Arizona, he loved prospecting for gold. More recently, Butch enjoyed spending time with his family at their cottage on Long Lake in Reading, Michigan.
He is survived by his significant other, Darlene Fulkert; daughters, Kathy (Jeff) Kaminsky and Dawn (Tom Duke) Kraus; brother, Jerry (Bonnie) Navarre, sisters, Patricia Bond and Donna (Robert) Zakrzewski; daughter-in-law, Leigh Navarre; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Butch was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Navarre; step-father, Pete Ferrell and sisters, Julia Miller and Mary Graves.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019