George John Langenderfer
George John, of Toledo, OH, more recently Centerville, OH and previously, Indian Hill, OH, passed away at his home on July 14th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Langenderfer, his high school sweetheart; their 4 daughters, Kristine, Jennifer, Heidi and Gretchen and their spouses, Eric Hines and Ian Meiser; and 8 grandchildren, Christian Hines, Emma Staggs, Ava Hines, Ella Staggs, Eden Staggs, Lucy Hines, Josie Hines, and George Meiser. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, George John Langenderfer, Sr., and Florence Langenderfer; and his sister, Joanne Mooney.
George was the life of a party and one of a kind. He loved his family more than himself and was a devoted husband for 56 years. He grew up in Old Orchard and attended Ottawa Hills High School. He graduated from Purdue University where he received his civil engineering degree and later joined the army where he served for 2 years at Fort Knox. George was the owner and president of Cincinnati Concrete Pipe and Milan Concrete Products. He enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors at the family's cabin on Windy Lake in Ontario Canada where he fished for pickerel and lake trout with his parents. He also spent many days in Delaware, Indiana at the family farm, where he and Sally enjoyed time fishing and gardening and heading out to the local eateries like the Grub Company, local churches and Batesville Country Club. He was an avid chef with wonderful recipes, loved boating on the Ohio River and made some incredible ribs every year on Memorial Day. We are all blessed to have known such an amazing man, husband, father and friend. He will be missed by all, but never forgotten. We are all better as a result of having him in our lives. George was a devout Catholic and when he lived in Cincinnati, you could find him in the front pew at St. Gertrude's Church. There is an ice-cold Miller Lite and some smoked fish, plenty of freshly picked fruit, probably some frog legs and even a few oysters and escargot waiting for him in Heaven. They broke the mold when they made George Langenderfer and we will all cherish the great memories he brought us.
In lieu of a funeral, the family will be holding a private celebration of life at his home in Centerville, OH, at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr. Suite 110. Dayton, OH 45458, and American Cancer Society
, 4540 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242.
Thank you for all of your support during this very sad time for our family, but know that we are happy that he is at peace with his family and friends in Heaven. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
.