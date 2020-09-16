George K. Tolford III
George K. Tolford III, of Westerville, and formerly of Tiffin, died on September 7, 2020. He was born at St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, on January 11, 1938, the son of the late G. Kay Tolford Jr. and Anna Elizabeth (Betty) Nordholt.
He attended Ohio public schools in Tiffin, Delta, and graduated from Swanton High School, where he is a member of their Athletic Hall of Fame. He attended Dartmouth College and graduated from The Ohio State University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He walked on and was a three-year letterman for Woody Hayes and was drafted by the Washington Redskins. He served in the U.S. Army reserve and played for the Tankers while he was active duty at Fort Knox.
In 1964 George married Janice Louesa Jalbart and they divorced. He is survived by his wife of many years, Jeanne Simpson Tolford; daughters, Tracey Alexandra Kagy and Ann Kyrie Martin; as well as five grandchildren, George, Ethan, Elijah, Kyrie, and Charlie. He is also survived by siblings, John Spencer, Jeffrey Nordholt, Stephen Barnes, Thomas Phillip, and Joan Elizabeth Abrams.
George worked in sales for Janitrol Division of Midland-Ross and then accounting with Westinghouse Electric in Pittsburgh, PA, and Bloomington, IN. He joined Webster Industries in Tiffin, Ohio, in 1969. George started at Webster as Controller and retired on January 1, 2005, as Executive Vice President of Manufacturing. He served on the Webster Board from 1978 until 2010. Community activities included board positions at the YMCA, Webster Foundation, and Mercy Hospital Lay Advisory Board. He served as President of Junior Achievement from 1972 until 1974, the Tiffin Area Chamber of Commerce in 1979, and Mohawk Golf Club, where he was a 45-year member and was granted an honorary membership in 2018. George was a member of Old Trinity Episcopal Church in Tiffin, St. Matthew's in Westerville, Masonic Lodge #77 and Tiffin Elks Lodge 94.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home and Crematory in Tiffin. A private graveside service for George will then be held at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
