George L. Bukovinszky
George L. Bukovinszky passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the age of 84 at Lakes of Monclova. George was born in Budapest, Hungary to Laszlo and Elizabeth (Bakoss) Bukovinszky. He immigrated here to Toledo, Ohio beginning a new chapter of his life in what he believed to be the greatest country in the world. He graduated from Toledo University with a bachelor's of science in electrical engineering and worked his entire career at the Libbey-Owens-Ford Technical Center. He loved to travel and was an avid amateur photographer. Above all, George cherished the time he spent with his family.
George was preceded in death by both his first loving wife and soulmate Donna; and, having been blessed to find love again, his second wife, Anna. Surviving are his three children: George (Lisa), Louis (Kim) Kovin, Beth (Russ) Hearst; and 9 wonderful grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private for immediate family. There will be a celebration of life for friends and extended family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please support a local business or charity in this time of need. Arrangements by: Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020