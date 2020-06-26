(News story) FINDLAY - George L. Kentris, a lawyer and longtime franchisee of Taco Bells across northwest and central Ohio, who after workday duties made time for family and leisure, died June 16 in his Columbus home. He was 70.
In May, 2018, he learned he had glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumor, his daughter Emily Music said. He'd been retired from his law practice and franchise business and lived the last eight years in Columbus.
"He was somebody who was never sick and didn't like being sick, so he always talked himself out of it," his daughter said. "This was something he couldn't talk himself out of and made the best of."
Mr. Kentris viewed treatments at Duke University's health system in Durham, N.C., as opportunities to spend time with his close friends and his daughters who accompanied him, daughter Emily said.
He liked golf and casino visits, drinks and dinner, and being with family and friends.
"Work always came first for him," daughter Emily said. "He spent a lot of time mentoring myself and my sister and my brother-in-law through the law office and the Taco Bell business.
"He lived by carpe diem. There was no time wasted. He lived life to the fullest every day. He'd get his work done and find somebody to play 18 with. He never turned down an opportunity for fun."
Mr. Kentris practiced law before retiring, with daughters Emily Music and Annie Arthur and son-in-law Matt Arthur.
"Every day was fun. Even if we were up against a tough opponent and a tough case," daughter Emily said. "I cannot talk him up enough."
He had been a city of Findlay prosecutor and would tell of the defendant who, once out of jail, asked for Mr. Kentris' representation. He wasn't a pushover, daughter Emily said, yet "he had that magic quality of being able to face his adversaries with grace.
"He brought a lot of integrity to the job and worked hard for his clients. He always felt he was on the right side."
He had been president of Taco Bell of Northwest Ohio, with dozens of restaurants. Daughters Emily and Annie and sons-in-law Sean Music and Matt Arthur now oversee the company, which includes the consistently high-volume restaurant on East Wooster Street in Bowling Green, and Taco Bells outside Seattle.
He knew food service, up close, from childhood. He was born Nov. 3, 1949, in Detroit to Mary and Michael Kentris. The family moved to Parma, Ohio, before settling in Fostoria. He worked at his parents' truck stop through high school. He was a 1967 graduate of Fostoria High School, where he played football. He received a bachelor's degree from Ohio State University. He ran the Dairy Queen in Tiffin and then had his own food truck.
He was a 1976 graduate of University Toledo law school.
His father had been a Burger Chef franchisee in the 1960s and early 1970s. With that chain's demise, the elder Mr. Kentris was a night manager at a Taco Bell in Findlay when he learned that a franchise was available. Father and son became Taco Bell franchisee partners, starting in 1982.
"He always kept his safe job, which was practicing law," daughter Emily said. "He was a risk taker. It was a little bit of luck and a lot of hard work. He made it happen."
The elder Mr. Kentris died in July, 2004.
Surviving are his wife, the former Susan Van Dorn, whom he married Nov. 18, 1972; daughters, Emily Music, Vanessa Smith, and Ann Arthur; sister, Alexandra Wolph; brothers, Nicholas Kentris and William Kentris, and six grandchildren.
There will be no services, but the family plans to hold a memorial golf tournament and celebration of life later. Arrangements are by Schoedinger Funeral Service, Columbus.
The family suggests tributes to the American Brain Tumor Association, give.abta.org/?georgekentris, to fund brain tumor research.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 26, 2020.