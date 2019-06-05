George L. "Bud" Shanks



George L. Shanks, age 90, of Oregon, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born on June 9, 1928 in Toledo, Ohio to George and Anne Shanks. Bud was a 1946 graduate of Clay High School and proudly served in the U.S. Airforce for four years. Bud was president and owner of Toledo Window Display which later became Toledo Merchants Service. He also started and operated R.E. Meader Labs, retiring in 2001.



Bud was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church and Christ Dunberger American Legion Post#537 where he served as 2nd Vice Commander and was the bugler in the color guard. In his spare time, Bud enjoyed camping, however his passion was airplanes. He was a pilot and built his own airplane, radio-controlled airplanes and model planes.



Bud is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Joanne; children, Mike (Kim) Shanks, Karen (Steve) Wojtaluk, Lori (H) Silkwood and Tim (Pam) Shanks; grandchildren, Mickey (Stephanie) Shanks, Andy Shanks, Lesley (Taylor) Jaskolski, Kelly Ingle (Nick Marinski), Katie Ingle (Dave White), Tracy Sherman (Jason Gay), Josh Sherman (Malisa), Sarah Sherman (Corey Robinson), Samantha (Greg) Sattler, Kimberly (Brent) Graham and Greg Shanks as well as 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles and Jim Shanks and grandchildren, Steven, Robin and Wendy.



Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. where Legion services will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice or Christ Dunberger American Legion Post #537.



Published in The Blade on June 5, 2019