Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
George L. Tighe


1921 - 2020
George L. Tighe Obituary
George L. Tighe

George L. Tighe, age 98, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father. He was born on November 20, 1921 in Toledo, Ohio to Charles and Bertha Tighe. George served in the United States Navy, during World War II. He retired from Doehler Jarvis.

George was an avid sports fan, a devoted husband to his wife Jeanne, and always there for his family. He was a proud member of the Masonic Community and a member Grace Lutheran Church where he participated in the choir. He is survived by two beautiful daughters, Marcia (Terry) Owen and Deborah Holmes (Dave Gibson); 10 precious grandchildren; 22 cherished great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Tighe; his parents; daughter, Kathy "Sooty" Crosby; and grandson, George Holmes.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, February 27, from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main Street, Sylvania, where funeral services with Navy Honors will be held on Friday, February 28, at 11:00 a.m.

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 26, 2020
