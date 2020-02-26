|
|
George L. Tighe
George L. Tighe, age 98, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father. He was born on November 20, 1921 in Toledo, Ohio to Charles and Bertha Tighe. George served in the United States Navy, during World War II. He retired from Doehler Jarvis.
George was an avid sports fan, a devoted husband to his wife Jeanne, and always there for his family. He was a proud member of the Masonic Community and a member Grace Lutheran Church where he participated in the choir. He is survived by two beautiful daughters, Marcia (Terry) Owen and Deborah Holmes (Dave Gibson); 10 precious grandchildren; 22 cherished great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Tighe; his parents; daughter, Kathy "Sooty" Crosby; and grandson, George Holmes.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, February 27, from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main Street, Sylvania, where funeral services with Navy Honors will be held on Friday, February 28, at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 26, 2020