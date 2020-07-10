George Leo Buck III



George Leo Buck III, 62, passed away on March 4, 2020, at his winter home in Blackshear, GA. He was born on August 21, 1957, in Toledo, Ohio, to George and Gladys (Moriarty) Buck and lived most of his life in the Toledo area. George was a foreman at Allied Paving and had been employed with the family-owned company for many years. He firmly believed in living life to its fullest every day and treasured family moments.



Left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife, Tammy; daughters, Jean (Jeff) Farnham, Sara (Mike) Skirvin, and Amber Buck; brothers, Donald, Tom, and Christopher; sisters, Susan (Donald Turner) and Linda (Tim Rooks); step-mother, Phyllis(Cutright) Buck; step-brothers, Kirk(Ginger) Cutright, Timothy Cutright and Jeff(Linda) Cutright; step-sister, Kim Kladis; as well as four grand-children, Payton Bailey, Elizabeth Bailey and Tyan Skirvin.



A celebration of George's life will be held this Saturday, July 11, at his home, 7454 Addler Street, Holland, OH, from 1:00-5:00 p.m.





