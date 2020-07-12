1/1
George Leo Buck III
1957 - 2020
George Leo Buck III

George Leo Buck III, 62, passed away on March 4, 2020, at his winter home in Blackshear, GA. He was born on August 21, 1957, in Toledo, Ohio, to George and Gladys (Moriarty) Buck and lived most of his life in the Toledo area. George was a foreman at Allied Paving and had been employed with the family-owned company for many years. He firmly believed in living life to its fullest every day and treasured family moments.

Left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife, Tammy; daughters, Jean (Jeff) Farnham, Sara (Mike) Skirvin, and Amber Buck; brothers, Donald, Tom, and Christopher; sisters, Susan (Donald Turner) and Linda (Tim Rooks); step-mother, Phyllis(Cutright) Buck; step-brothers, Kirk(Ginger) Cutright, Timothy Cutright and Jeff(Linda) Cutright; step-sister, Kim Kladis; as well as four grand-children, Payton Bailey, Elizabeth Bailey and Tyan Skirvin.

A celebration of George's life will be held this Saturday, July 11, at his home, 7454 Addler Street, Holland, OH, from 1:00-5:00 p.m.


Published in The Blade on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Memories & Condolences

July 11, 2020
GiGi, you were so much fun I will always miss you, we laughed and danced alot and to be around you was always a fun time, R.I.P, will always keep you in my prayers, Love ya, Your Cousin MJ.
Mary Jo Halka
Family
July 11, 2020
Uncle George (gigi),
You have always been loving and caring towards me my whole life. I thank you for that. Im sorry that I hadnt seen you more before this tragic day. I love and miss you very much. We will meet again on the same day I get to see my dad!! Please tell
Him I love him dearly. Prayers to Aunt Tammy and the girls. Love you all!!
Jen
Family
July 11, 2020
To Tammy and the girls, amber,Sara and Jean sorry for ur loss.george was the best neighbor around! From Richard ,Lori and boys
Lori link
Friend
July 10, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marcy Skirvin
