Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
George M. Brandeberry Sr. Obituary
George M. Brandeberry Sr.

George M. Brandeberry Sr., 56, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born December 31, 1962 in Oregon. George worked as a long shore man for Toledo World Terminal for 25 years. He had a rare blood type and was a loyal donor for many years. George cherished his family and friends. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

George is survived by his father, George W. Brandeberry Jr.; Shirley, his loving wife, of 36 years; children, George M. (Katy)Brandeberry Jr., Mark (Sam) Brandeberry and Kassi Brandeberry; grandchildren, George, William, Sophia and Maddisyn; siblings, Donna (Bill) Reese, John Brandeberry, Peggy Altenbaugh and Diane Keenen (Bobby Hilt). He is preceded in death by his mother, Teresa (Scharlow) Brandeberry and grandson, Robert David Brandeberry.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2018 in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Willow Cemetery.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from June 3 to June 5, 2019
