George M. CooperGeorge M Cooper, 93, of Oregon, OH, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 10, 1927 in Jellico, Kentucky to Dillard and Ethel Cooper. George served in the US Army, during WWII and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. He met the love of his life, Evelyn Bassler, at Goones Drug Store in Toledo, Ohio getting his daily strawberry ice cream cone. George and Evelyn were married 66 years and got married on December 29, 1953 in Williamsburg, Kentucky. George worked as a brakeman and conductor for CSX (formerly B&O and Chessie System) for 41 years, retiring in 1989. Alongside his career on the railroad, he worked for Tiedtkes Department Store until they closed. After retirement, he worked for Mathews Ford and Dunn Chevy with his best friend and brother, JD. They served in WWII together and were connected at the hip until JD's death July 12, 2014. George loved working in his yard and making sure that it was always perfect and pristine. He loved going back home to the farm in Kentucky and spending time with his KY family who he adored. He also loved taking his wife and children on yearly vacations to Florida starting in 1966 where many fond memories were made in Daytona Beach and later, in Indian Rocks Beach. George and his wife were part of the first 17 that started Calvary Bible Chapel in Toledo, OH, 1951. He served faithfully as an usher and made many, many friends there over the years. He never met a stranger. He loved kids, having fun, laughing and teasing people. George was known for his infamous thumb trick. He will be missed dearly by many.George is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Evelyn Cooper; son, Gary (Karen) Cooper; daughter, Sherrie (Mike Peterson) Cooper; grandchildren, Kristi (Joel), Jodi (Robert) and Jamie; honorary grandchildren, Richard Ferguson and Kate(Patterson) Balderez; great-grandchildren, Logan, Landon, Liam, Rosie and Selah; sisters, Peggy (Don) Inks and Mary (Mel) Bunch; brothers-in-law, Bill Moses and Ralph (Wanda) Bassler; sister-in-law, Irene Bassler and many nieces and nephews, who he loved so much. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, JD and James Cooper; sister, Ella Jane Moses and granddaughter, Kaili Sabo.A big thank you to his grandson, Joel. They developed a very special bond. Joel helped endlessly with his daily care.Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd. Oregon, OH 43616 on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Bible Chapel.