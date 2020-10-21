George Moomey02/22/1932 - 10/18/2020George Lawrence Moomey, age 88, of Petersburg, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home. George was born February 22, 1932 in Toledo to John and Nellie (Dupuis) Moomey. He was employed with the General Motors for more than 30 years retiring in 1989. George was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Temperance.In addition to his parents, George was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Freda (Darling) Moomey; grandson, Nathan Hattery; son-in-law, Arthur Vandenberg;and brother, Richard Moomey. He is survived by children, Deborah (Dennis) Ditty, Christine (Bill) Gorham, Lorraine Farris, Carolyn Laderach, Cheryl Vandenberg, Mary Guimond; 17 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren.The family will receive guests Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 W. Laskey, Toledo (419)473-0300. Burial at 3:30 p.m. Pleasant View Cemetery in Petersburg.To leave a special message for George's family, visit: