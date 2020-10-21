1/1
George Moomey
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Moomey

02/22/1932 - 10/18/2020

George Lawrence Moomey, age 88, of Petersburg, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home. George was born February 22, 1932 in Toledo to John and Nellie (Dupuis) Moomey. He was employed with the General Motors for more than 30 years retiring in 1989. George was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Temperance.

In addition to his parents, George was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Freda (Darling) Moomey; grandson, Nathan Hattery; son-in-law, Arthur Vandenberg;and brother, Richard Moomey. He is survived by children, Deborah (Dennis) Ditty, Christine (Bill) Gorham, Lorraine Farris, Carolyn Laderach, Cheryl Vandenberg, Mary Guimond; 17 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren.

The family will receive guests Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 W. Laskey, Toledo (419)473-0300. Burial at 3:30 p.m. Pleasant View Cemetery in Petersburg.

To leave a special message for George's family, visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Burial
03:30 PM
Pleasant View Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home Northwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved