Services
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Wake
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
George Moore

George Moore Obituary
George Moore

George O. Moore, Sr., 87, passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio-Detroit Avenue with his family by his side on Friday, March 6, 2020.

George worked many years at Dana Corporation as a machinist and he retired due to a disabling injury.

He will be truly missed by his children: Luzon Branham, Columbus, Ohio, Gwendolyn (Anthony) Browne, George Jr., Sheryl-caregiver, Errol, Columbus, Ohio and Douglas Moore; 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; sister Sara Grier, Belflower, California; and special cousin, Wilmot Barnes; former wife, Verma (Lamb) Moore; and many other relatives and friends.

George was preceded in death by his parents Carrie (Barnes) (Moore) Obshaw and Edward Moore; brother, Fred J. Moore; son Darryl L. Moore; and on March 5, 2020 granddaughter, Charmaine Johnson.

Wake service will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Inc, 572 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, Ohio. The final resting place will be Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Toledo Hospital Emergency Room, the 7th floor staff of the Toledo Hospital, and the staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 11, 2020
