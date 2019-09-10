Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
611 Woodville Rd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George N. Perry


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George N. Perry Obituary
George N. Perry

George N. Perry, 80, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 24, 1938 to Basil and Elenore (Mahler) Perry. On April 22, 1961 George married the love of his life, Sandra (Bell). He enjoyed playing cards and crafting unique houses using burnt matches, with one even being displayed at the Toledo Zoo.

Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Sandra; children, Julia (Allen) Hatfield, George (Michelle) Perry, Christine (Eric) Riffe, Frank (Maudie) Perry; grandchildren, Jason, Bryan, Sandy, Kelly, Brandon, Kyle, Lauren, Oscar, Gabe; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Wes) Richards; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 611 Woodville Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43605 on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm with celebration of life to follow in the church basement. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Sandra Perry family. Eggleston-Meinert Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now