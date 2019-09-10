|
George N. Perry
George N. Perry, 80, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 24, 1938 to Basil and Elenore (Mahler) Perry. On April 22, 1961 George married the love of his life, Sandra (Bell). He enjoyed playing cards and crafting unique houses using burnt matches, with one even being displayed at the Toledo Zoo.
Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Sandra; children, Julia (Allen) Hatfield, George (Michelle) Perry, Christine (Eric) Riffe, Frank (Maudie) Perry; grandchildren, Jason, Bryan, Sandy, Kelly, Brandon, Kyle, Lauren, Oscar, Gabe; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Wes) Richards; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 611 Woodville Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43605 on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm with celebration of life to follow in the church basement. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Sandra Perry family. Eggleston-Meinert Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family
Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019