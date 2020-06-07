George P. Soulidis
1964 - 2020
George P. Soulidis

George P. Soulidis, age 55 years, passed away May 6, 2020, due to natural causes. Surviving is his mother, Jade Higgins; step-father, Lester Higgins; half brothers, Brett Goda, Toledo, Cory Goda, Toledo and Gordon Bruce, Cleveland.

He was cremated and there will be no services.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
