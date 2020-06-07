Or Copy this URL to Share

George P. Soulidis



George P. Soulidis, age 55 years, passed away May 6, 2020, due to natural causes. Surviving is his mother, Jade Higgins; step-father, Lester Higgins; half brothers, Brett Goda, Toledo, Cory Goda, Toledo and Gordon Bruce, Cleveland.



He was cremated and there will be no services.





